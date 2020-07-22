BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Labor has cleared all of the 42,000 unemployment insurance claims that had been pending over a month ago.
The IDL says issues remaining are more complicated, pertaining to working at preventing identity theft or awaiting additional information from claimants or previous employers.
IDL staff continues to process high volumes of claims weekly during the pandemic with an average of 5,000 claims per week.
“We are looking at ways to make the questions easier for claimants to answer and understand as well as automate more processes to make the turnaround faster,” said Labor director Jani Revier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.