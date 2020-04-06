According to the Coeur d'Alene School District, Idaho will close on-site school for the rest of the 2019 - 2020 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Idaho State Board of Education voted unanimously to extend the “soft closure” of all public schools to the end of this school year or until local and state social distancing orders have been lifted and re-entry criteria established by the state board have been met.
The soft closure prohibits instruction in school buildings, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but still allows school districts to continue remote learning and to distribute meals to students.
Coeur d’Alene Public Schools has begun remote learning and is prepared to continue delivering instruction this way potentially through the end of the school year.
The Idaho State Board of Education previously directed all public school districts and charter schools to close through April 20.
