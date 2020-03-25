According to Idaho Parks and Recreation, state park campgrounds will close on Friday to help fight against COVID-19.
The campground closure will last through May 15 but the closure could be extended. No new reservations for campsites will be taken during the closure.
Idaho Parks and Recreation says despite the camping closure, they are still encouraging people to do outdoor activity as long as people maintain a six feet distance from each other.
