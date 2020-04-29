Idaho health officials have laid out protocols for youth activities, worship and child care under the first stage of reopening in the state's plan.
Stage 1 for the "Idaho Rebounds" approach is scheduled for May 1-15 involving most in-state restrictions remaining, but it allows day cares, youth activities and places of worship to reopen under specific guidelines.
Idaho officials say youth organizations should use the following protocols as they prepare to offer activities on May 1:
- Maintain physical distancing
- Reduce risk of spread of COVID-19 among leaders, youth families
- Work with public health for notification in the event a participant or leader develops COVID-19 or may have been infectious to others
- Establish plans to provide adequate hand hygiene and sanitation
Places of worship should use the following protocols as they prepare to offer activities on May 1:
- Identify how they will maintain 6-foot physical distancing
- Identify how they will provide adequate sanitation, personal hygiene
- Consider whether to modify specific religious rites, rituals and services while consulting with public health officials as needed
- Identify strategies to address ill staff and volunteers
- Develop and provide alternative ways to stay connected to worshippers and offer remote services to those unable to attend
Child Care should use the following protocols as they prepare to offer activities on May 1:
- Review CDC guidance for schools and child care programs
- Develop plans addressing staff/child safety and limit spread
- Protect staff, children, families from spread of COVID-19
- Identify how day care will provide sanitation and personal hygiene for staff and children.
Other current non-essential businesses are remaining closed, but can now develop plans for reopening and the ability to meet protocols to open in stage 2.
