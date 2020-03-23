The Idaho State Board of Education is directing all public school districts and charter schools to close through April 20.
In a tweet from Idaho Coronavirus Info, they are implementing a "soft closure" of all classroom facilities immediately.
Coeur d'Alene Public Schools and Post Falls School District were previously planning on keeping schools closed through April 6. This direction from the Idaho State Board of Education will extend that closure.
The Idaho State Board of Education today directed all public school districts and charter schools to immediately implement a “soft closure” of all classroom facilities through Monday, April 20, 2020. @IdSBOE— Idaho Coronavirus Info (@IdahoCOVID19) March 24, 2020
