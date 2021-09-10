IADHO - The State of Idaho is exploring legal action against President Joe Biden's new COVID-19 vaccination plan, Governor Brad Little said in a statement Friday.
On Thursday, Biden announced a plan that mandates vaccines for federal employees and workers. It also calls on schools to mandate vaccines. On top of that, Biden is asking for new safety requirements to make businesses with 100 or more workers to require vaccinations.
“The State of Idaho is exploring legal action to stop President Biden’s unprecedented government overreach into the private sector with his new COVID-19 plan," Little said. "I am working closely with my legal counsel and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden on legal options to protect the rights of business owners and their employees."
Also in the statement, Little said government should stay out of decisions involving employers and their employees as much as hospital.
"I’ve advocated for and championed fewer government regulations and mandates on business," Little said.
Little said he still urges Idahoans to "choose to receive the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and other ways to protect themselves and others from COVID-19 so our kids can stay in school and for the continued health and prosperity of the people of Idaho."