BOISE, Idaho- Governor Brad Little announced a number of new things in his Friday press conference.
He announced that he will be moving 39.3 million dollars from the tax relief fund to the disaster emergency fund so that the money can be immediately available for Idahoans.
Gov. Little said that he plans on using that money to purchase more personal protective equipment for health care workers, buy more test kits, get more lab supplies and hospital beds.
The Governor also announcing that he will be reducing the state spending by one percent.
Idaho Department of Labor said that there was over 13,000 new unemployment insurance claims due to COVID 19, which is a 1,200 percent increase.
To help with this, Gov. Little said he is waiving the 1 week waiting period for unemployment insurance claims, and also he is giving parties an additional 14 days to appeal claims.
