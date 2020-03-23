Coronavirus graphic

UPDATE:

Health departments across Idaho are collectively reporting 68 cases. 

  • In Kootenai County there are six cases. 
  • In Ada County there are 20.
  • In Valley County there is one. 
  • In Madison County there is two. 
  • In Tenton County there are two. 
  • In Blaine County there are 36. 
  • In Twin Falls County there are one. 

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 

According to Idaho health officials, there are 50 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. 

According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, they confirmed two new cases in Bannock County. 

Officials said the two patients are both men in their 30s who both had a history of travel. They are both recovering at home. 

