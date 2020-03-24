Coronavirus illustration

According the the health districts across Idaho, there are 89 positive cases of COVID-19 in Idaho. 

  • 8 cases in Kootenai County 
  • 24 cases in Ada County
  • 1 case in Valley County 
  • 2 cases in Jefferson County
  • 2 cases in Madison County
  • 2 cases in Teton County
  • 40 cases in Blaine County 
  • 1 case in Cassia County
  • 1 case in Twin Falls County 
  • 2 cases in Bannock County 
  • 1 case in Bingham County
  • 5 cases in Canyon County

There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Idaho. 

