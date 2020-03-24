According the the health districts across Idaho, there are 89 positive cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
- 8 cases in Kootenai County
- 24 cases in Ada County
- 1 case in Valley County
- 2 cases in Jefferson County
- 2 cases in Madison County
- 2 cases in Teton County
- 40 cases in Blaine County
- 1 case in Cassia County
- 1 case in Twin Falls County
- 2 cases in Bannock County
- 1 case in Bingham County
- 5 cases in Canyon County
There have been no COVID-19 related deaths in Idaho.
