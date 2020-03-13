Weather Alert

...MODERATE TO HEAVY SNOW AND BLOWING SNOW FRIDAY INTO SATURDAY... .SNOW AMOUNTS FOR SPOKANE, DAVENPORT, RITZVILLE, DEER PARK, AND COLVILLE HAVE BEEN INCREASED AS A BAND OF LIGHT TO MODERATE SNOW IS EXPECTED TO SET UP ACROSS SPOKANE, LINCOLN, STEVENS, AND PEND OREILLE COUNTIES TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. AMOUNTS FOR OMAK HAVE BEEN LOWERED SINCE THE BAND LOOKS TO BE SETTING UP EAST OF THE OKANOGAN VALLEY. ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 2 TO 4 INCHES FOR THE SPOKANE METRO AND 4 TO 6 INCHES FOR THE WEST PLAINS, CHENEY, AND DAVENPORT. * WHERE...RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, COULEE CITY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...UNTIL 11 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FOR INTERSTATE 90 ON THE WEST PLAINS AND HIGHWAY 2 CORRIDOR FROM REARDAN TO GRAND COULEE TO WATERVILLE, BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO PRODUCE DANGEROUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS LATE TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING. WINDS WILL GUST AS HIGH AS 45 TO 50 MPH OVER THE OPEN WHEAT COUNTRY WEST OF THE SPOKANE METRO. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE HEAVIEST SNOW ACCUMULATIONS ARE EXPECTED OVER THE WEST PLAINS INTO THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN. FOR THE SPOKANE METRO AREA, WIDESPREAD WIND GUSTS OF 50 MPH ARE NOT ANTICIPATED. NORTHEAST WINDS OF 20 TO 30 MPH WILL BE COMMON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF YOU MUST TRAVEL, KEEP AN EXTRA FLASHLIGHT, FOOD, AND WATER IN YOUR VEHICLE IN CASE OF AN EMERGENCY. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...NORTHEAST WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH EXPECTED. LOCALIZED GUSTS 50 TO 55 MPH, ESPECIALLY WEST OF SPOKANE IN THE UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN. * WHERE...IN WASHINGTON, UPPER COLUMBIA BASIN AND SPOKANE AREA. IN IDAHO, COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHEN...FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM PDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. AREAS OF BLOWING AND DRIFTING SNOW WILL SIGNIFICANTLY REDUCE VISIBILITY MAKING FOR TREACHEROUS TRAVEL THROUGH SATURDAY, ESPECIALLY ACROSS THE COLUMBIA BASIN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&