Idaho hit a vaccine milestone Tuesday, with more people having at least one dose of the vaccine than people in the state who have had COVID-19.
Governor Brad Little said about a third of those in the 65 and up age group have been vaccinated so far.
The Department of Health and Welfare said the state will be getting an increase of weekly doses.
They said Idaho will be getting about 30,000 first doses a week.
In the middle of January, the state was receiving about 21,000 doses a week, so the state will be seeing about a 9,000-dose increase.
IDHW also added the state will be receiving 5,000 doses a week for the Retail Pharmacy Program, which is providing vaccines for places like Walgreens and Walmart.
Right now, in Kootenai County, only the Safeway in Coeur d'Alene is a part of that program.
Even with the increase in doses, the demand is still high.
And Idahoans are still having a hard time with scheduling an appointment, Director Dave Jeppson with IDHW said they are working on that.
Right now, the state is only receiving doses a week at a time, but soon, the state will be getting 3 weeks' worth of doses.
Which means that local providers will have the opportunity to schedule three weeks in advance instead of on a weekly basis.