BOISE, Idaho - As COVID-19 surges across the state of Idaho 200 additional medical personal are heading to Idaho at the request of hospitals.
Gov. Brad Little is also mobilizing the Idaho National Guard.
According to Gov. Little, there are only 4 adult ICU beds available in the state of Idaho. The entire state has around 400 ICU beds.
Idaho is facing COVID-19 as they have never faced it before, according to Gov. Little.
The state is teetering on initiating, "crisis standers of care" meaning patients could receive lesser standards of care. Hospital staff would also decide who to treat and who to not treat.
"We can't allow that to happen," he said about crisis standers in hospitals.
“Idaho hospitals are beyond constrained. Our healthcare system is designed to deal with the everyday realities of life. Our healthcare system is not designed to withstand the prolonged strain caused by an unrestrained global pandemic. It is simply not sustainable. Please choose to receive the vaccine now to support your fellow Idahoans who need you,” Governor Little said.
Gov. Little is urging those who are not vaccinated to get the shot.
“I want to thank the more than 818,000 Idahoans who have shown love for their neighbor by choosing to receive the safe and effective vaccine. To the others, please choose to receive the vaccine now to protect lives, help our exhausted medical staff, keep healthcare access available to all of us, keep our workforce healthy, and keep our kids in school,” Governor Little said.
In response to Gov. Little, Lt. Governor and Candidate for Idaho Governor Janice McGeachin wrote on Twitter, "It was shameful for Brad to suggest today that Idahoans must make a specific medical choice in order to show love for their neighbors. You can love your neighbor and still make medical decisions that are right for you. I trust you to make your own health choices."
Earlier this year, McGeachin called on Idaho hospitals to drop vaccine mandates.