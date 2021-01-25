BOISE, Idaho - On Monday the Idaho House passed a bill to remove all limits on gatherings in the state.
Idaho is currently under Stage 2 modified of the "Stay Health Order" that was put in place by Governor Brad Little.
Under the order, gatherings of 10 or more people in public and private settings are prohibited.
The bill still needs to be voted on in the Idaho State Senate and also approved by Gov. Brad Little, who could veto the bill if it passes the Senate.
