Idaho workers who've been laid off due to COVID-19 filed 32,941 initial claims for unemployment insurance during the week of March 22-28.
That number is an increase of 143% over the previous week and represents a record number of record number of Idaho initial claims filed during one week.
Department analysts revised the number of initial claims filed for the week of March 15-21 to 13,585, pushing the total filed since Governor Grad Little declared a state of emergency to 46,526.
Laid off workers of all age groups are being affected by coronavirus layoffs, with people under the age of 25 representing a disproportionate share of the total.
Women made up almost 60% of people filing initial claims. The statistic was flipped from two weeks earlier when men represented 67% of initial claims.
People living in the Boise Metropolitan Statistical Area filed more than 1/3 of all initial claims for the week at 33.4%.
Initial claims from laid off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance and retail trade represented more than half of the total.
Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week included mining (up 767%), manufacturing (up 306%), other services excluding public administration (up 282%) and construction (up 256%)
