COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho. - Rep. Heather Scott has been vocal about her position on Idaho's stay-home order for weeks. She said that the order is unconstitutional and takes away citizens' rights.
On the podcast, Cross Politics, Scott took the position of encouraging the spread of the virus.
"Kids go to school and they pass germs around all day, they have strong immune systems, they build up antibodies, they bring the virus back home, then their parents then get it in a smaller dosage, that's how its designed to work."
She said that a high percentage of people have only mild symptoms, the faster people get it, the faster we'll build up an immunity to it.
It's the "Rip the band-aid off" approach that doctors have warned against before, saying we just don't know enough about the virus yet.
But, Scott is not alone in her position.
Bonner County's Sheriff said in a letter to the governor that Idahoans were "mis-led by some of our public officials and now it is time to reinstate our constitution."
Kootenai Health's Dr. Robert Burnett penned an open letter on the Bonner County Bee addressing this "Liberty rebellion."
He wrote, "because you believe that the stay-at-home order is unlawful (which it is not, under state of emergency), and more importantly, have used your public office to encourage others to violate the order, you have put law-abiding citizens, and health care workers at increased risk of infection, hospitalization and death."
Dr. Burnett's letter went on to say that if the sheriff does get COVID-19, he may not get the best care possible.
"I want you to know that in the unlikely but possible event that either you or sheriff wheeler contract the coronavirus, and in the less likely event that you will require hospitalization, and even less likely but possible event that you would require a ventilator, that I, and all of my co-workers take comfort in knowing that, because of your behavior, you have essentially relinquished your claim to any of these potentially scare resources. It’s probably for the better that a ventilator go to a health care provider anyway," said Dr. Burnett.
The Sheriff responded in a letter in the CDA Press by saying that his office will always provide the best possible service.
He added, why should anyone ever trust their health to someone who arbitrarily determines the quality of medical treatment based on a difference of opinion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.