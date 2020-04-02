Rep. Heather Scott sent out a newsletter, Thursday, addressing some of her thoughts on the Governors orders.
"This path chosen by Idaho’s Executive Branch is unconstitutional, un-American, and not the Idaho way," said Rep. Scott.
Rep. Scott goes on to say that she believes that putting a stay at home order in place it is taking away American's rights, one of which is the right to assemble.
In Governor Little's stay at home order, he said that church services could be streamed, but only with the minimum number of individuals necessary in person and while following social distancing guidelines.
Rep. Tim Remmington is also a pastor at the Altar Life Church in Coeur d'Alene. He has been holding services via broadcast and in person.
In his online broadcast, he said that because of a flu, many of our first Amendment rights have been taken away from us.
Pastor Tim Remmington declined to comment to KHQ.
The Altar church did post a statement online saying that they have received a lot of feedback from people, some have been supportive, some have not. They said that they understand both sides
The Altar Church saying that they had 50 to 60 people in attendance at Sunday March 29th service, in a 400 person room.
They also said that they had someone who tested positive in the church three weeks ago after contracting the virus from the Dominic Republic.
Kathrine Hoyer, with the Panhandle Health district says, "we know that social distancing and stay home helps with slowing the spread of the virus."
She went on to say that Panhandle Health agrees with the Governor's stay at home order because it will help slow the spread.
Sacramento County Public Health, in California released a statement Wednesday, saying that one-third of the confirmed cases in their county were traced back to a church.
We reached out to Rep. Tim Remmington on Monday, and he declined to comment. We also reached out to Rep. Heather Scott, we will update this story if we hear back from her.
On Thursday, April 2, Bonner County Sheriff Daryl Wheeler also sent a letter addressed to Little calling for a meeting of the full Idaho Legislature to discuss points of concern. The letter also notes that Texas Governor Greg Abbott changed his state's course by allowing churches to once again assemble.

