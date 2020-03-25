As of Wednesday, March 25, Idaho is now reporting a total of 123 cases of COVID-19.
Of that total, nine cases have come from Kootenai County. The largest concentration of cases is still coming from Blaine County, where 52 cases have been confirmed.
As of Wednesday, there have still been 0 deaths associated with the virus in Idaho.
According to the state's website, there have been 1,156 people tested for coronavirus through the Idaho Bureau of Laboritories and another 1,032 people tested through commercial laboratories.
