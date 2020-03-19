Idaho's statewide total of COVID-19 cases has now increased from 11 to 23.
The first case in Kootenai County was confirmed earlier on Thursday, March 19, and it remains the only case in the county.
Blaine County is currently reporting 16 cases and three have been confirmed in Ada County.
Twin Falls, Madison and Teton Counties have each also reported a single confirmed cases of coronavirus.
There have been no confirmed deaths in Idaho because of the coronavirus.
