There are now eight confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state of Idaho.
According to the state government's official website, those numbers are as of 2:55 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17.
There have been a total of 76 people who have or are being monitored by Idaho Public Health for coronavirus. Of that total, 39 are no longer being monitored.
