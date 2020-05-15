The Idaho primary elections are on Tuesday, May 19. However, with COVID-19 precautions in place, you wont be able to go down to the polls and receive your "I voted" sticker this year. Ballots for the election will all be mail-in.
"This is uncharted territory for us, I almost say, we are working hard to complete the impossible," Jim Brannon, Kootenai County Clerk and Chief Elections Chair, said.
But, this new way of voting isn't stopping people from casting their vote.
"We are anticipating six times the number of absentee ballots then we had in last years election," Brannon said.
Registered voters were sent a form giving the option to request a ballot.
"You might say, well why not just send them to every registered voter?" Brannon said. "Well honestly people can exercise their right not to vote, we are mailing a request form to every registered voter, but we don't mail the ballot automatically."
Once you send back your ballot, Brannon says your vote is safe.
"I have put in all kinds of safe guards to ensure that every vote is from an eligible voter, because quite frankly an illegal vote, nullifies a legal vote and that is not going to happen on my watch," Brannon said.
Some of those safe guards include having observers present when ballots are opened, when votes are counted and tabulated.
Brannon hopes that we can hopefully go back to the normal way of voting in the future.
"People like to vote at the polls, its part of America, we all like to go to the polls and get our 'I voted sticker', and I do hope we go back to that," Brannon said.
Idaho residents who are not registered to vote but have internet access, can visit idahovotes.gov to request and absentee ballot. Residents who aren't registered and don't have access to the internet should also receive a ballot request form.
The deadline for ballot requests and voter registration to be submitted is Tuesday, May 19.
Ballots need to be turned into the elections office by June 2nd, so make sure you send it a few days before that to make sure it arrives on time.
