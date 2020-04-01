BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting 673 positive cases of COVID-19 and nine deaths in the state of Idaho.
According to the chart provided by the department of health, majority of the positive cases are in central and south central Idaho. Blaine and Ada Counties are seeing the majority of the cases.
In Kootenai County, there are 31 cases and no deaths. In Nez Perce County, there are 14 cases and two deaths reported.
