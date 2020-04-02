BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is reporting that 891 Idaho residents have tested positive for COVID-19 and nine have died.
More than 50 of those cases are currently hospitalized and at least 7,940 residents have been tested.
According to the data, 37 Kootenai County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and there have been no deaths reported.
Bonner and Latah Counties both have one confirmed case each and no deaths reported.
Public health officials have confirmed three additional cases in Nez Perce County, bringing the total to 13 with two deaths.
The first case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lewis County. No deaths have been reported.
