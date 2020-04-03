BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho State Department of Health and Welfare is reporting that more than 1,000 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, and 10 people have died.
At last check, 62 people are being treated in the hospital, and nearly 9,000 people have been tested statewide.
The number of cases in North Idaho remain at 39, with 37 of those reported in Kootenai County and 2 reported in Bonner County. No deaths have been reported.
