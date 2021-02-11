Idaho Rep. Wisniewski questions push for vaccination proof cards

NORTH IDAHO - North Idaho Representative Tony Wisniewski posted on Facebook saying legislators were sent a video proposing a solution to the following question: How do we know you have received the vaccine?
The video's answer is that people should carry around vaccination cards proving that they have been vaccinated. By doing this, the video says life would return to normal again, where concerts and sporting events are a reality. But, people are still seen wearing masks in the video.
Wisniewski released a statement, saying:
We have been conditioned to wear masks and maintain unsociable distancing. We don’t even blink when we are told to limit attendance at a school sports event to 50 people in a stadium that holds 2,000. How many are going to sign up for a Vaccine ID card so you can get the state’s permission to use public transportation or to attend a concert? How soon will it be before you need one to enter a grocery store, or to even venture out into a public space?
If the vaccine gets us back to “normal”, why is everyone in the video wearing a mask after being “vaccinated”? Why does the card expire in only two years? Are they going to require a new and improved treatment in three years? These are not vaccines in the traditional sense; they are experimental gene therapies where mRNA strands are being implanted into YOUR CELLS. Remember
that the FDA has allowed these therapies under an emergency use authorization. What could possibly go wrong?