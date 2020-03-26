BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho - The first deaths associated with COVID-19 in the state of Idaho have been reported.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, two local public health districts reported the state's first coronavirus-related deaths.
They are:
- A man over the age of 60 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.
- A man over the age of 80 from Blaine County. It is not clear if he had underlying health issues.
- A man over the age of 70 from Canyon County with underlying health issues.
Governor Brad Little tweeted the following statement in response to the deaths, "The news of the first deaths in Idaho resulting from COVID-19 is deeply saddening and a grave reminder that everyone MUST do all they can to prevent the spread of this virus. Please follow the statewide stay-home order, and pray for the loved ones of the people who passed."
On Wednesday, March 26, Little issued a statewide stay-home order and signed an extreme emergency declaration. The order will remain in effect for 21 days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.