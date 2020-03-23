According to Idaho health officials, there are 50 cases of COVID-19 in Idaho.
According to Southeastern Idaho Public Health, they confirmed two new cases in Bannock County.
Officials said the two patients are both men in their 30s who both had a history of travel. They are both recovering at home.
Southeastern Idaho Public Health has confirmed two cases of COVID-19 in Bannock County. This brings the total to three case in southeastern Idaho, bringing the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho to 49. #IdahoCOVID19— Idaho Coronavirus Info (@IdahoCOVID19) March 23, 2020
