BOISE, Idaho - On Thursday, Idaho Governor Brad Little announced the state will stay in Stage 4 of the Idaho Rebounds Plan for another two weeks, as well as outlining plans to distribute rapid tests and vaccines when available.
Governor Little emphasized that under Stage 4 Idaho is open for business and there are no restrictions on businesses and other activities. Stage 4 does include important recommendations for businesses and residents to follow in order to limit the spread of COVID-19.
Governor Little added that as dropping temperatures will drive people indoors and virus activity will pick up in Idaho.
Governor Brad Little and Idaho public health officials are working with the federal government on distributing a COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government plans to produce and deliver 300 million doses of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to states starting in January.
According to the governor's office, Idaho will soon receive 530,000 rapid tests from the federal government. The rapid tests have a 95 percent accuracy and produce results within 15 minutes.
