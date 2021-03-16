Starting in mid-April, anyone 16 years and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, starting April 12, people 16 and older with a medical condition can receive a vaccine.
On April 19, anyone 16 and older is eligible.
- March 15: Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition*
- March 22: Age 55-64 general population
- March 29: Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition*
- April 5: Age 45-54 general population
- April 12: 16 – 44 with at least one medical condition*
- April 19: Age 16 – 44 general population
As of March 16, the following people are eligible in Idaho:
- Ages 55-64, with at least one medical condition*
- Ages 65 and Older
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care facility staff and residents
- First responders
- K-12 teachers and school staff
- Frontline essential workers
People who live or work in Idaho can register for vaccines here.