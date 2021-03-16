Starting in mid-April, anyone 16 years and older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

According to the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, starting April 12, people 16 and older with a medical condition can receive a vaccine. 

On April 19, anyone 16 and older is eligible. 

  • March 15: Age 55-64 with at least one medical condition*
  • March 22: Age 55-64 general population
  • March 29: Age 45-54 with at least one medical condition*
  • April 5Age 45-54 general population
  • April 12: 16 – 44 with at least one medical condition*
  • April 19: Age 16 – 44 general population

As of March 16, the following people are eligible in Idaho: 

  • Ages 55-64, with at least one medical condition*
  • Ages 65 and Older
  • Healthcare workers
  • Long-term care facility staff and residents
  • First responders
  • K-12 teachers and school staff
  • Frontline essential workers

People who live or work in Idaho can register for vaccines here

