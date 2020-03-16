Actor Idris Elba has announced that he's tested positive for COVID-19.
Elba delivered the news in a tweet on Monday, March 16, saying he hadn't experienced any symptoms but had been exposed to someone else who had tested positive.
Elba said he's been isolated since finding out about his possible exposure and is doing fine.
Elba urged people remain vigilant about social distancing and keeping hands washed as there are people out there who aren't showing symptoms.
