SPOKANE, Wash. -- Local businesses are making the most of their last few hours of normalcy Tuesday. The weeks ahead are certainly going to be a challenging for the industry as restrictions are in place to slow the spread of COVID.
Customers like Bob Wormell at the Park Inn said it's crucial we all support the small shops and restaurants we love.
"The people, (and big chains) who make lots and lots of money will be fine, but the single mom with two kids, if we don't support them, it'll be catastrophic," she said. "I really believe that."
Bob and his wife say they plan to buy all of their holiday gifts from small businesses this year. They say they are eager to help with take-out orders, too.
"It's good really good," Bob said of his lunch.
And Park Inn owner Marcus Schmick says their food, and others, still will be no matter where you are eating it.
"The Spokane community is what we are based on," he said. "They have really taken care of us."
He hopes that will continue, and so do his hardworking employees.
"I'm more worried for my staff, going into the holidays," he said.
That's why Schmick says it's more important than ever to be kind. If you love something, show it. Support it.
"We've got a lot of people who have a lot of pride in what they do," he said. "I want to keep them, retain them, keep them employed and give them the reassurance we will open back up."
Schmick says while delivery options are very helpful and also keep people working, if you really want to support a specific restaurant, consider grabbing your meal personally.
"(Delivery services) charge a (percent of the bill) so, we're making just a smaller portion," he said. "Going in and picking it up yourself is how you can really help a business."
