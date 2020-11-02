Employees at Spokane's Regional Health District say they are as confused as anyone else regarding the planned removal of Dr. Bob Lutz as Spokane's health officer.
"I've never seen anything like this," says SRHD Project Manager Heidi Wilson. "I'm confused. I'm mystified and I'm flabbergasted. As an employee, we're going through a lot of turmoil anyway, to do this I feel the rug has been ripped out from underneath me. And as a community member, I have two little kids that are supposed to be in school and Dr. Lutz has been doing such an amazing job of balancing all the competing health issues in our community between COVID and the economy and the challenges from staying him like depression and substances and just the stress from staying home."
We asked Wilson what she’s being told by her boss, the health district administrator Amelia Clark. She told us that information has been difficult to come by. Wilson told us that much of what she and other employees know, is what they’ve learned from KHQ and other news stations. She says it’s still not clear who the health officer is. Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs says he believes that the health officer is still Dr. Lutz. Wilson told us that she received an email from Amelia Clark Friday morning to say that medical COVID questions should be going to Dr. Mary Bergum, SRHD’s medical officer for their treatment program. But Dr. Bergum can’t make public health decisions because she has not been voted in as a public health officer.
Wilson went on to repeat something we've heard a lot: "It was comforting that we had someone at the helm that was able to pull in all this scientific information and make really non-partisan decisions that were about the health of the community. I felt confident when he talked to us. And now I'm shaken to my core."
Dr. Lutz has not returned any of our phone calls but did release a statement over the weekend to say he was not resigning and had hired a lawyer to assist in fighting back any plans to terminate him.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.