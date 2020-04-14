Money

NEW CHICAGO, Indiana. - A volunteer firefighter in New Chicago, Indiana was expecting to see a stimulus payment to appear in his checking account but got a surprise when his account balance was $8.2 million.

According to WGN, Charles Calvin was only supposed to receive $1,700 and noticed the error on Friday.

On Monday, Calvin called his bank and the representative he spoke with said the amount was not $8.2 million but the $1,700 stimulus check was deposited. 

According to WGN, Calvin is not sure if it was an error by the bank or the federal government. 

