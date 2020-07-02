SPOKANE - An individual who tested positive for COVID-19 is currently being held in the Spokane County Jail after refusing to cooperate with voluntary isolation.
Spokane Regional Health District Health Officer, Dr. Bob Lutz determined the individual presented a direct threat to the community.
According to a statement from Spokane County, Dr. Lutz and Spokane County Board of Commissioners and Director Mike Sparber attempted to find more appropriate housing for this individual, offering alternative options which included offering corrections officers as guards at the hospital or sending him to a more appropriate isolation facility. These efforts were not successful and it was determined that this individual would be brought to the downtown jail and housed under the medical care of the jail to protect the community
Jail staff are following strict protocol already in place for COVID-19 precautions, however, when interacting with this individual, corrections officers are taking increased measure with PPE and sanitization.
Dr. Lutz’s health order is valid from July 1 2020 at 1600 hrs until July 11, 2020 at 0800 hrs. If the need arises for a longer forced quarantine, Dr. Lutz will have to petition the courts and a court order will need to be sent to the jail.
