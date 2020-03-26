BOISE - Idaho workers who have been laid off due to COVID-19 filed 13,341 new claims for unemployment insurance benefits during the week of March 15-21, 2020.
This total is up 12,310 for a 1,200% increase over the previous week.
"Our priority is to get benefits out to those who are eligible as quickly as possible and help Idaho employers who are hiring find the staff they need as soon as possible," Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier said.
Revier is also encouraging Idaho residents to be patient.
"We're doing everything we can to increase access for people needing to file for benefits or look for work," she said. "We have all hands on deck to get to claimant phone calls as soon as possible."
To help speed up the process, people can read answers to frequently asked questions HERE. Pulling together the last two years of work history beforehand will also help speed up the process.
