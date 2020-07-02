COEUR d'ALENE, Idaho - Panhandle Health said that wait times to get tested for COVID-19 have been about three to five hours. The time to get the results back, even with the rise in people wanted to be tested, is still three days.
KHQ called a testing facility in Spokane County and they said the same thing, results are still taking about three days.
There were 70 new virus cases reported in Spokane County on Thursday, July 2. It marked the third time in the last four days that Spokane County had seen 70 or more new cases in a day.
There were 44 new cases of coronavirus reported in the Panhandle area Thursday.
What do these areas have in common?
Most of these new COVID-19 cases are young people. The majority of cases in Spokane County are people between 20 and 29 years of age. The demographic in the Panhandle area is similar, where most patients are between the ages of 19 and 49.
As the holiday weekend approaches, the Panhandle Health District said they hope:
"Everyone is staying safe, if you are choosing to gather, do so in small groups, wear a cloth face covering, that would be our advice for this holiday weekend and moving forward," Katherine Hoyer with Panhandle Health District said.
Meanwhile, the Spokane Regional Health District is conducting a survey to understand why people aren't wearing masks. Participants are entered for a chance to win one of five $20 gift cards. The survey can be found HERE.
