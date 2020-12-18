The Department of Corrections (DOC) says on December 18, an inmate at the Airway Heights Correction Center passed away due to a COVID-19 related illness.
This marks the fifth COVID-related death of an incarcerated individual in the custody of the Washington Department of Corrections.
According to a news release, The DOC says it is continuing to following COVID-19 guidelines for screening, testing and infection control guidelines (pdf)
Because of the growing number of COVID-19 positive cases, the facility initiated restricted movement (pdf) to limit the potential exposure of COVID-19 among the facility’s incarcerated population.
According to the DOC website, 1,261 inmates at Airway Heights have been diagnosed with COVID-19, which is about half the population of the correctional facility.
Since the initial outbreak on Dec. 1, KHQ has received dozens of calls and messages from inmates, family members, and concerned citizens regarding the living conditions at the facilities.
On Wednesday, the DOC also released this list of actions as part of their COVID-19 response:
The following is a list of actions that have occurred in the gym over the last several days:
- Five (5) hard line phones were installed to provide more connection with incarcerated family and friends.
- Two (2) Honey Buckets were delivered to address limited bathroom access.
- A shower schedule was developed to address limited shower areas.
- Meal and mail delivery concerns have been addressed and commissary delivered.
- Clothing and linen concerns have been addressed.
- Additional hygiene items and cleaning supplies have been delivered.
- COVID-19 response has created challenges to the timely delivery of mail, commissary, and laundry. As of this morning, these issues have been resolved.
- PPE reminders to staff are reinforced consistently throughout the day. Signage is posted at all points of entry. Supplies are readily available throughout the facility.
- The Visit Room is being converted to an additional alternate housing area
