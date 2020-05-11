An inmate at the Sunnyside Jail has tested positive for COVID-19 in Yakima County.
According to the Yakima Health District, the inmate was isolated and an investigation is being conducted to identify people who had contact with the inmate.
“We are working closely with the Sunnyside Jail to investigate COVID-19 at the facility. COVID-19 in jails is particularly concerning because the inmates live in close quarters where social distancing cannot be maintained. This means that COVID-19 can spread quickly. This outbreak at the Sunnyside Jail, as a congregate living facility, is a high priority to ensure we can stop the spread.” said Dr. Teresa Everson, Health Officer of the Yakima Health District.
The Yakima Health District has been working with Sunnyside Jail since March to create prevention measures.
