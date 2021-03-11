During his press conference where he announced that all counties in Washington would move into Phase 3, Governor Jay Inslee also announced that the vaccine eligibility timetable will be accelerated.
After initially saying that Washington would move into the Phase 1B - Tier 2 stage on March 22nd, Inslee announced on Thursday that the move would now take place on March 17th.
Included in Phase 1B - Tier 2 are critical workers who work in congregate settings like grocery stores, prisons/jail, public transit, etc. Also, people who are 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at higher risk.
"This is all great news for Washington," Inslee said in a tweet, "But we must continue doing all the things that work to control the spread of COVID-19 – like masking and distancing."