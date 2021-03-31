How to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments in Yellowstone County for people ages 16 and older

Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced that beginning on April 15th, all residents of the state 16 years and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. 

Currently, Washington has reached Phase 1B - Tier 4 of their vaccine distribution plan, meaning that those who fit a select criteria are eligible for the vaccine, but now beginning mid April, anyone 16 years and older in Washington who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. 

According to the governor's office, one of the reasons for expanding eligibility is due to a "disturbing trend of rising cases in many parts of our state." They also say that the federal government has told them that they will continue to see increased dose allocations. 

Tags