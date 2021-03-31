Washington Governor Jay Inslee has announced that beginning on April 15th, all residents of the state 16 years and older will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
Currently, Washington has reached Phase 1B - Tier 4 of their vaccine distribution plan, meaning that those who fit a select criteria are eligible for the vaccine, but now beginning mid April, anyone 16 years and older in Washington who wants a vaccine will be able to get one.
According to the governor's office, one of the reasons for expanding eligibility is due to a "disturbing trend of rising cases in many parts of our state." They also say that the federal government has told them that they will continue to see increased dose allocations.