OLYMPIA, Wash - On Wednesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced updated guidance for weddings and funerals as part of Washington's Safe Start phased reopening plan.
The update allows wedding and funeral receptions to resume, as long as they meet specific requirements.
- Receptions and ceremonies must be capped at 30 people, or 25% of venue occupancy, whichever is less
- All tables at the reception must be seated by household, with table sizes capped at 5 people
- Facial coverings are required, and social distancing must be maintained
You can read the full guidance document here,
You can find a full list of current reopening guidance here.
