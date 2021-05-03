Governor Inslee has announced that facilities hosting spectator events can increase capacity by adding sections for vaccinated attendees.
The new guidance says that outdoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is either 50% of maximum capacity or 22,000 people, whichever is lower.
The number of unvaccinated spectators at outdoor events cannot exceed 9,000 people.
Indoor facilities can add vaccinated sections until their total capacity is 50% of maximum capacity or 2,000 people, whichever is lower.
The number of unvaccinated spectators allowed at indoor events varies based on what Phase the county where the event is being held is in.
- For counties in Phase 2
- Unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 200 people OR 300 people in rooms greater than 100,000 square feet of space.
- For counties in Phase 3
- Unvaccinated spectators cannot exceed 400 people OR 600 people for rooms greater than 100,000 square feet of space.
Along with spectator events, religious and faith based organizations in Phase 2 are now permitted to increase their overall facility capacity to 50% by utilizing vaccinated-only sections.
With the new guidance, here's what is being accepted as proof of full vaccination:
- A physical copy of a vaccination card, featuring the name of the person vaccinated, type of vaccine administered, and the date of the latest dose administered.
- A photo of a vaccination card with that same information
- Photo can be a physical copy or stored on a phone/electronic device
- Documentation of vaccination from a healthcare provider electronic health record or state Immunization Information System record.
Self reporting vaccination records that are not verified with proof cannot be accepted.
You can read full spectator guidance here, full religious and faith based organization guidance here, and all reopening guidance here.