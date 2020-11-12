Washington State Governor Jay Inslee and his wife, Trudi Inslee, addressed the state together Thursday night, asking people to consider the risks of spending holidays like Thanksgiving in person this year.
"Tonight we have a simple request, from our family to yours," Governor Inslee said, "please do not have Thanksgiving gatherings unless you're positive that everyone there has quarantined successfully for at least 14 days, which would start today."
The pair said that they will be celebrating the holiday virtually this year.
"Like many of you, we Inslees love our Thanksgiving celebrations." Mrs. Inslee said.
"This year our family will celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas... but we'll do it virtually," the Governor added.
The Governor citing grim COVID-19 statistics that follow a nationwide trend, as the United States saw record high single-day COVID-19 cases this week.
"Our weekly average of new COVID cases has doubled just in the past two weeks. We are in as dangerous a situation today as we were in March."
"We cannot wait until our hospitals' halls are lined with gurneys waiting for rooms before we take decisive action."
Governor Inslee announcing that "further measures" to prevent COVID-19 spread will be announced in the next few days. While we don't know exactly what those could mean, we are told they will be announced by the Governor on Monday.
Inslee trying to end on a positive note, citing advancements made in therapeutics to treat COVID-19 and the race for a vaccine seeming to move along quickly.
"We are optimistic that Thanksgiving 2021 will be the best ever. But this year, it's just too dangerous to gather together indoors where the virus can spread so easily."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.