OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has extended the pause on counties moving ahead in his Safe Start Washington plan and released new guidance on his latest round of restrictions.
According to a release from Inslee's office, the pause on counties moving forward has been extended indefinitely.
Inslee also outlined more details on the new restrictions impacting gatherings, live entertainment, restaurants and taverns, entertainment and recreational centers, card rooms, movie theaters, weddings and funerals.
The memorandum further details the limitations of gatherings to 10 people for counties in phase three and five people for counties in phase two and modified phase one.
You can read the full memorandum HERE.
