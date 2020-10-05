After President Donald Trump announced he would be leaving the Walter Reed Medical Center Monday night, Washington Governor Jay Inslee tweeted a statement directed toward the President.
In the tweet, Gov. Inslee got straight to the point writing, "I can’t believe I have to say this, but don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis. He cannot be trusted."
I can’t believe I have to say this, but don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis. He cannot be trusted.— Jay Inslee (@JayInslee) October 5, 2020
This is the second tweet from Gov. Inslee about President Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis.
The day Trump was hospitalized, Inslee tweeted, "All of us hope that President Trump and the First Lady will have a speedy recovery. The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up."
All of us hope that President Trump and the First Lady will have a speedy recovery. The virus does not discriminate based on our politics. We hope everyone will protect their health and the health of those around them, by doing what we know works. Mask up.— Governor Jay Inslee (@GovInslee) October 2, 2020
In a full statement from the Governor, he wrote:
“The president’s reckless comments reflect exactly the same nonsense thinking behind his failed pandemic response that increased the risk of COVID, a virus that has caused 210,000 deaths in the United States already — and hundreds more each day. He hasn’t learned a thing. Since he tested positive for COVID, more than 2,000 additional Americans have died and downplaying this danger is the best he can do?
“His only statement now should be an acknowledgement that COVID is dangerous; that he was wrong when discouraging the use of masks and wrong to mock the experts. He certainly should not be telling people there isn’t anything to worry about.
“It is easy for him to downplay the dangers when he has access to medical care that others don’t have. President Trump has made it clear that the states are on their own.
“But I am confident that Washingtonians will continue to mask up because we care for each other. Unlike Donald Trump, we realize that wearing a mask is a strength, a sign that we care about families and others around us.
“Let there be no mistake — we are still in a pandemic and millions of Americans are acting like it. They are masking up and social distancing. They are making difficult choices to protect their health and the health of those around them. They deserve a president who will do the same.”
