OLYMPIA - Governor Jay Inslee has issued guidance for vehicle and vessel sales, as well as drive-in religious services allowed under the first phase of reopening Washington.
"This guidance is the work of a strong collaborative process between my office and the industry," Inslee said. "Here is a great example of vehicle and vessels sales dealerships leading the way to ensure the opening of their businesses puts the health and safety needs of their
Through Washington's "Safe Start," plan, more businesses and activities will be reopening in subsequent phases. Each of those phases will last at least three weeks -- metrics and data will guide when the state can move from one phase to another.
Inslee also released guidance today allowing religious, spiritual and faith-based organizations the ability to conduct drive-in services.
“Faith is so important at all times, but especially during times of crisis and difficulty. This unique drive-in service option will allow people to come together,” Inslee said. “Our goal has always been to keep Washingtonians safe and healthy, and this option allows them to do that while participating in religious, spiritual and faith-based activities.”
Details regarding both of these aspects of Phase One can be found HERE.
