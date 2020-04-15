Governor Jay Inslee addressed what he believes Washington needs before it can transition into the next stage of combating COVID-19.
Inslee said the first of two key things needed before that transition can happen is a continuation of social distancing until Washington can be confident that the curve of coronavirus cases will not rebound when the change is made. Inslee said that while the state is not at that point yet, data is beginning to show what is hopefully a reduction in the rates of transmission and fatalities if social distancing continues.
Inslee added that if the state were to end social distancing now, that curve would begin to climb once again.
The second step needed to transition to the next stage of fighting the coronavirus, according to Inslee, is the ability to test, isolate and treat people rapidly.
Inslee said Washington needs to build the equivalent of a "fire brigade" to address the next level of response. While social distancing is more of a large-scale response strategy, the "fire brigade" would be more of an individualized strategy.
Washington's stay-home order remains in place at least through May 4, Inslee said.
