Washington Governor Jay Inslee has set a target date of June 30 to fully reopen the state's economy.
Additionally, all counties in the state will be in Phase 3 in the state's Healthy Washington reopening plan on Tuesday, May 18, including those counties who are currently in Phase 2.
Inslee says that COVID-19 trends have turned from a plateau to a decline, leading to the decision. After the target date of June 30, the "vast majority" of public spaces will return to allowing full capacity indoors. This includes restaurants, movie theaters, etc.
The Governor says that the full reopening date could come earlier, if the state sees more than 70% of the population 16 and older with at least their first COVID-19 vaccination. Right now, the Department of Health says that 43.67% of the state (16 and older) are fully vaccinated. 57% have received at least one shot.
Inslee says trends don't show that the state would reach that 70% target until late June, which is why the state set June 30 as the date for reopening.
As there is a possibility that the reopening date happens sooner than expected, there is also one metric that could push it back: ICU occupancy. Inslee says that if at any time statewide ICU occupancy exceeds 90%, reopening and activities will be rolled back.
The June 30 target date is not the end of the state of emergency, the Governor says, "because the extraordinary emergency created by this pandemic continues. The virus is not done with us, we are merely entering another chapter - one that shifts from restrictions to vaccinations."
As the CDC announces updated guidance on masks, the state says they are looking at it and will have an update on how that will impact the state's mask mandate soon.
The state is also continuing to look into ways to incentivize the public to get vaccinated. Inslee says effective immediately, additional activities will be allowed with fewer restrictions for fully vaccinated people. Spectator events like indoor and outdoor sports will no longer have limits on the number of vaccinated attendees. This will also apply to conferences, live performances, weddings, funerals, etc. The state is working with the Seattle Mariners on getting prizes to vaccinated fans, the Department of Commerce is looking into gift cards to local businesses for vaccinated customers, and the Liquor and Cannabis board is working on requests from wineries and breweries to let them "buy a glass or a pint" for vaccinated patrons. More details on the new guidance will also be released soon.
"We are making tremendous progress in this pandemic thanks to Washingtonians' collective work to save lives," Inslee said.