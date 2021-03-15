Washington Governor Jay Inslee signed an emergency proclamation requiring in-person education opportunities for public K-12 students.
According to the Officer of Governor Jay Inslee, the proclamation aims to address the alarming educational inequities and mental health concerns among students as a result of prolonged remote education.
“This has been a long year for our state’s students and their families. They have lived with fear and uncertainty,” Inslee said during a press conference Friday. “The youth mental health crisis has become significantly worse during the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is time to provide an in-person learning option to help students that need it.”
Under the proclamation, schools will be allowed to stagger the reintroduction of students to campus. Schools will be expected to provide an in-person learning option that equates to at least 30% of instructional time by two key deadlines:
- April 5: All students in kindergarten through fifth or sixth grade (depending on the school district) must be offered a hybrid option.
- April 19: All remaining K-12 students must be offered a hybrid option.
Schools must offer at least two days per week of in-person learning.