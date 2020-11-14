Washington Governor Jay Inslee is scheduled to hold a press conference Sunday morning to discuss the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state and what actions will be taken to combat those trends.
In an address to the state Thursday, Inslee said that "new measures" would be announced in the coming days that aimed to reduce the transmission of the virus.
Though it's not clear exactly what sort of action Governor Inslee will be announcing, The Seattle Times is reporting he will announce a four week ban on indoor dining at restaurants and bars along with stricter occupancy for retailers. The publication cites industry officials who were briefed by the Governor's office and a returned email from the Governor's office to the newspaper did not dispute the claims.
