Schools in Idaho are now closed until April 20, so keeping your kids entertained while learning can be hard.
Idaho STEM Action Center is trying to help, by providing fun and interactive Facebook Live streams everyday at 8:00 am with new experiments that you can do with your kids at home.
"Learning can happen anywhere. We see it as grandparents, parents or caregivers can really teach their children inside their home and we will continue to provide these engaging resources during this school closure," said Angela Hemingway, Executive Director of Idaho STEM Action Center.
A link to their Facebook page can be found HERE.
